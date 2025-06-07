Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $17.70. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 205,896 shares changing hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 146,770 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

