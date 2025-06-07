Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $17.70. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 205,896 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
