Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $47.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

