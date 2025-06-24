Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ARM alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

ARM Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.