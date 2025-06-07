Goepper Burkhardt LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $126,668,000 after buying an additional 106,990 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 54,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,481,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,045,880,000 after buying an additional 172,282 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.01, for a total transaction of $460,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $21,647,150.58. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $470.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day moving average is $416.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $473.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

