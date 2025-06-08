Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $295.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

