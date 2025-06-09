SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 676 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,005,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.