SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $5,586,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $86.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $118.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

