CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

