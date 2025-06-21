CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,889,000 after buying an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.