CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNR opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.15 million. Research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Insider Activity at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,104.40. The trade was a 39.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

