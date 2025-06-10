Rajeev V. Date Sells 50,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Rajeev V. Date sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,430.90. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 7.0%

NYSE CRCL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.