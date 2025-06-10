Rajeev V. Date Sells 50,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Rajeev V. Date sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,430.90. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Circle Internet Group Trading Up 7.0%
NYSE CRCL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.