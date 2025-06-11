OLD National Bancorp IN Has $277,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,562,000 after acquiring an additional 179,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $104.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,224 shares of company stock valued at $14,883,604 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.