Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $116.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS opened at $111.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.69 and a beta of 0.73. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

