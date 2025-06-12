Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $64.54 on Monday. Greif has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,258. This represents a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Greif by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

