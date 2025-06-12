Brokers Offer Predictions for TNGX Q2 Earnings

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.24. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

