KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $27.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. KE has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.49%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

