Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of MC opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.27%.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moelis & Company
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.