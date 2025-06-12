Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.64. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.27%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.