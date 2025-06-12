Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVE:HIV Q4 Earnings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVFree Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HIVE Blockchain Technologies presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

