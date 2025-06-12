UMB Bank n.a. Has $153,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $166.66 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average is $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

