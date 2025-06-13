Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 140,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 144,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.9%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn World Healthcare Fund
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.