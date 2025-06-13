Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 140,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 144,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,628,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

