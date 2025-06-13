Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$76.60

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$75.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

CCA opened at C$68.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.62. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.82 and a 1 year high of C$75.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

