Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $4.80

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

