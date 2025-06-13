DA Davidson Has Negative Estimate for FITB Q2 Earnings

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

