Q2 Earnings Estimate for HRTX Issued By HC Wainwright

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.16. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 118,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

