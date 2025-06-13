Q2 EPS Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Increased by Analyst

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBIO. UBS Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of BBIO opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,600. This represents a 71.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $171,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,560. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,396,474 shares of company stock worth $219,332,971 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

