Roth Capital Comments on Groupon’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Groupon in a research note issued on Friday, June 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. Groupon had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 83.07%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

GRPN opened at $36.44 on Monday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $42,847,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $4,148,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

