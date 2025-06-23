Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.03 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $52,761.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 504,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,382.62. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 35,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $292,028.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 932,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,384.46. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,108,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,381,629. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

