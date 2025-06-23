GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

