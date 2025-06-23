GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.
GreenPower Motor Trading Down 2.4%
NASDAQ:GP opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
