Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neogen FY2025 Earnings

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Neogen Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel purchased 35,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,474 shares in the company, valued at $295,717.86. This trade represents a 137.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $212,171,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $79,391,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 3,409,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $20,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

