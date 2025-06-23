What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Lennar Q4 Earnings?

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,774.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

