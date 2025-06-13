Reviewing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxcyte has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxcyte and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 9 1 3.10 Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus price target of $136.50, suggesting a potential upside of 296.11%. Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 544.33%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and Genenta Science”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($3.99) -8.64 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

