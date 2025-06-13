Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Decreases By 73.2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 184,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

