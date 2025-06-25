Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Reduced by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

