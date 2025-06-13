Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WDIV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.