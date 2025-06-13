Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of WDIV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
