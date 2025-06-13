Zacks Research Has Optimistic View of DTE Energy Q2 Earnings

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $140.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

