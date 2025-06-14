5,450 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

