Cormark Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:DFY FY2025 Earnings

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$77.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.37. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$42.11 and a one year high of C$79.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

