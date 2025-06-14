Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFY. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial Company Profile

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$77.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.37. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$42.11 and a one year high of C$79.06.

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.