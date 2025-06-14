Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

