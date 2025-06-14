Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ePlus were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ePlus by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS opened at $68.94 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Stories

