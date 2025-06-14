Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,903,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after acquiring an additional 123,681 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO opened at $79.90 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

