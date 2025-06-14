Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 500.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $29.33 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

