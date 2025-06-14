Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
NYSE SNN opened at $29.33 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
