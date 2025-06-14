The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,470,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

