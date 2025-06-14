Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. National Pension Service acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

CG opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

