Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 806.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:CCS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,786.66. This trade represents a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.