CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 463 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,469,000 after acquiring an additional 363,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,524,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $486.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $380.63 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

