UMB Bank n.a. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2,202.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in HF Sinclair by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 433,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 181,550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HF Sinclair by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.