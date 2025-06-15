Unigestion Holding SA Has $8.21 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

