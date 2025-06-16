Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

