CX Institutional Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

